East Alton Woman Faces Charges

BETHALTO - An East Alton woman has been charged in Madison County Circuit Court with offenses of Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Battery.

The woman was Alexis M. Broyles, 31, of the 100 block of Wesley Drive, East Alton.

This is the report from the Bethalto Police Department:

"At 11:08 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, the Bethalto Police Department was dispatched to the area of Old Oak Trailer Park, 100 Wesley Drive, for a female who appeared to be bleeding from a head injury. Officers responded and located the victim who was suffering from serious lacerations to her face. The victim was transported to a St. Louis regional hospital for treatment.

"The victim, who was identified as a household member of Alexis Broyles, told officers that Broyles struck her with a household lamp, which caused the injuries to her face. Officers attempted to locate Broyles but were unable to locate her. A search warrant was obtained and executed on the home, but at this point, Broyles has not been taken into custody on the warrant. Broyles' bond was set at $75,000 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin."

It is important to remember that the issuance of charges is based solely on probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. Broyles is innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.