East Alton Student On State Tech Dean's List
Brandon McElwain
January 8, 2025 11:34 AM
LINN, MO. – A big State Tech congrats to an East Alton student listed below for making the Dean's List for the fall of 2024.
To be placed on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
East Alton, IL
Troy Holbrook