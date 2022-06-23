EAST ALTON - The East Alton Elementary School District #13 is pleased to announce Mrs. Ashley Lowe as the new Principal of Eastwood Elementary School. Mrs. Lowe comes to the district after serving more than a decade in the Alton School District and four years in East St. Louis Schools.

“Ashley will be an outstanding Principal at Eastwood. She is passionate, all about students and faculty, brings a wealth of knowledge regarding special education, and will partner well with parents and community to increase the social-emotional well-being and academic performance of students,” said Mario Sherrell, incoming Superintendent of Schools.

Mrs. Lowe attended Southern Illinois University Carbondale where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in special education and McKendree University where she earned a Master’s in Educational Leadership.

“I look forward to joining the East Alton Community and working with students, staff, and parents to sustain and grow the school culture that values collaboration and high expectations for student learning” is what Mrs. Lowe shared about her appointment.

Mrs. Lowe will start her post on July 1 and replaces long-time Eastwood Principal Matt Stimac who accepted another administrative position within the district to help students and teachers with social-emotional growth and other pupil services.

