EAST ALTON - Mick Kleeman the owner of Little Four Tavern and a well-known guy in East Alton, celebrated his 89th birthday in style.

His family and friends along with the East Alton Fire Department and Police Department met at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at the old Shop 'N Save and did a car parade across town where Mick was waiting outside his bar as the parade occurred.

Some of the cars were decorated with signs and balloons while others waved as they went by.

“We usually have a BBQ and party to celebrate his birthday but with COVID-19 we can't so we figured this was the best way,” his daughter, Kristin Tite, said

“My dad had a rough year this year. He had a major surgery that he pulled through on. He also had a few friends pass away. He lost a friend a day before his birthday so he was really down. She said as the parade went by he was all smiles and he loved the parade,” Tite said.

“My brother, Kole, was able to be there for the parade. He moved back to the area recently. My other two brothers live away and could not make it but we face-timed with them so they could be there"

There were around 52 cars that participated in the parade.

"I reached out to the East Alton Fire and Police Department to see if they would participate and they were on board with it," Tite said. "The police officer even came in on his off time and helped with the escort.”

