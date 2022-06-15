EAST ALTON - The value of NARCAN and the ability of first responders to administer it was shown once again Wednesday when the East Alton Police Department was called to a 911 call of a man unresponsive in the grass outside the Motor Lodge.

East Alton Police Chief Scott Golike said the policeman who responded - Officer Alexander Godair - fully used his first responder training and properly administered NARCAN to help reverse the effects of an apparent opioid overdose.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The victim appeared lifeless when the officer arrived and after the officer administered NARCAN to him he came back to life, then was transported quickly to the hospital,” the chief said.

“It was an overdose situation. We were very happy to see the person come back to life. I was also proud of the officer for his quick actions.”

More like this: