EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department is currently investigating a burglary at one of the local dining establishments and has provided photographs of the suspects.

These two subjects shown in photographs made entry into the business and took property owned by the establishment.

East Alton Police said because of the investigation they can't yet release the address or date of the burglary. If you have any information that might help to identify the suspects please call Major Christian Cranmer at (618) 259-6212.