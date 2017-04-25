EAST ALTON - East Alton Police were called to the end of Center Street, near the levee for the discovery of a 46-year-old woman police said had previous medical conditions.

The woman was found in what East Alton Detective Christian Cranmer described as a "makeshift campsite." The woman's body was discovered in an area known by police to be frequented by homeless people. It was discovered just before noon Saturday.

Cranmer said police are not viewing the death as suspicious at this time, citing both the woman's previous conditions and evidence of a possible overdose. The official cause of death has not yet been confirmed by the Madison County Coroner's Office, and Cranmer said toxicology results are pending at this time.