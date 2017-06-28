EAST ALTON - Detective Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department is now the second in command of the entire department with his recent promotion to the rank of major.

Cranmer joined the force in 2004, with the ambitions of being a police officer. He said he worked with a positive attitude throughout the years, eventually becoming a sergeant and lead of the department's investigation unit - a role he accepted in 2015 under the leadership of East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton.

"He asked me if I wanted to be an investigator, and my first thought was, 'of course!'" Cranmer said. "Working under him, I knew I would be able to do my job, and he would let me do it my way as long as I kept him informed."

Over the last two years, Cranmer said he put in his time, "and then some," doing his best to give each case he came across the attention he believed it deserved. Partially because of that dedication, the chief, East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood and the village board approved Cranmer's promotion to major.

That promotion essentially makes Cranmer the second in command of the entire department, a position he will not take lightly.

"It refreshes my career," he said. "It really puts a new perspective on my job. I will do what I can to help my guys do good on the streets and assist the chief."

