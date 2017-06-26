EAST ALTON - The East Alton Police Department executed a search warrant in the 500 block of Lincoln Monday morning.

Newly-promoted Major Christian Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department said a drug investigation on that address has been ongoing under the heading of Sgt. Aaron Burns. That investigation culminated in Monday morning's raid after which several individuals were in custody with pending charges.

"This morning's raid was successful," Cranmer said. "We have several people in custody over the entire ordeal. Several of the suspects appeared to have a controlled substance on their person."

Cranmer expects lab results to confirm the nature of those substances, which he believes will result in charges being filed through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office sometime this week.

That house hit by this morning's raid has been known to the East Alton Police Department for some time. Cranmer said many of the neighbors, who are mostly elderly, have been contacting the department for months and weeks leading up to Monday morning's raid.

"The house that we hit has been a thorn in our side for quite a while," he said. "We gave the neighbors a little peace today by getting this house cleared up."

Overall, Cranmer would like to utilize Monday's raid to illustrate his department's commitment to ridding East Alton of its drug problem, although he admits it could take some time.

