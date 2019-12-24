EAST ALTON - East Alton Police Department received a call on Dec. 22, that an Amazon delivery driver delivering a package in the 100 block of Tomlinson was approached by three subjects at which time one of the subjects brandished a firearm in an armed robbery attempt.

The victim was able to fend off one of the suspects and run to the delivery vehicle where he fled the area and contacted 911.

The suspects were described by the victim as the following:

Suspect 1: African American male-black and red-hooded sweatshirt (brandished firearm).

Suspect 2: Caucasian Male - black hooded sweatshirt.

Article continues after sponsor message

Suspect 3: African American - male - red hooded sweatshirt.

Suspects are believed to have left the area in a dark-colored sedan, however, make, model and registration are unknown.

"At this time, we cannot confirm this was an attempted carjacking as being reported by local Facebook groups; but we can confirm this did not happen at a well-patronized shopping center parking lot as reported," Major Christian Cranmer said.

"We would like to thank the Wood River Police Department and K-9 Clark, as well as Hartford Police Department for their assistance in this matter," Cranmer of the East Alton Police Department, added.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact the East Alton Police

Department at 618-259-6212 or the Wood River Police Department dispatch at 618-251-3113.

More like this: