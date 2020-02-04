EAST ALTON - Alexander J. Nicholas, 28, of the 300 block of Bowman, East Alton, has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Domestic Battery and is currently being held at the Madison County Jail on a bail amount of $75,000.

At 10:32 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020, members of the East Alton Police Department responded to a residence in the 300 block of Bowman Street in East Alton in reference to a report of a domestic dispute. Upon the officer’s arrival, they made contact with the victim and at this time investigating officers established probable cause to facilitate the arrest of Nicholas.

Nicholas reportedly placed the victim in a chokehold causing her to lose consciousness several times, East Alton Major Christian Cranmer said.

