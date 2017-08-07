WOOD RIVER - An East Alton man has been charged with an armed robbery that took place at the Wood River Market at 222 E. Edwardsville Road, at 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4.

The man charged is Joshua L.T. Franklin, 19, of the 100 block of South Pence, East Alton.

The 9-1-1 call came from Wood River Market to Police at 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 4.

The description of the suspect was quickly obtained by the Wood River Police Department and a perimeter was established, with the assistance of Roxana, South Roxana, Hartford and East Alton. The suspect was seen near East Alton-Wood River High School shortly after the robbery.

Within an hour of the reported armed robbery, East Alton Police reported a subject matching our suspect was inside the lobby of their police department wanting to report a robbery in Wood River, Wood River Deputy Police Chief Dan Bunt said.

"Officers arrived and quickly determined the person wanting to report a robbery was the suspect in our armed robbery," Bunt said. "He was taken into custody without incident.

"A search warrant was obtained for a residence in the 100 block of South Pence in East Alton. Clothing, currency and a weapon was recovered from the residence."

The case was presented Monday afternoon to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office and Franklin was then charged with armed robbery, a felony.

Bond was set at $125,000.

Franklin was transported to the Madison County Jail this afternoon.

