



EDWARDSVILLE - An East Alton man - Jacob Michael Sitze - has been charged with two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol (Class 2 Felony Enhanced 3-14 years) and one count of Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony) in the vehicle accident where Megan Lynn Labrenz, 39, of Godfrey, died from injuries suffered in the crash at 6:55 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, in the 6600 block of Godfrey Road, in front of Walmart.

Madison County Sheriff John Lakin, along with Madison County Coroner, Stephen Nonn, made the public announcement Monday afternoon about the charges.

"An investigation ensued which revealed the following preliminary findings," the sheriff and coroner said. "The accident involved three vehicles. The decedent was leaving the parking lot of Walmart in Godfrey and turning left in accordance with the traffic control device at the intersection. While attempting to turn northbound, she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound Godfrey Road. The vehicle turning left was not the at-fault vehicle. The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit also assisted in the investigation.

"The collision was of such high impact that it caused an accident into another vehicle. The individual that was turning left was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. She later succumbed to them, and she was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The other parties suffered minor injuries and were later released from the scene and/or hospital. The names of the other parties involved in the accident are not being released for privacy concerns and due to the fact, it is still a pending investigation."

The sheriff's office continued: "Preliminary investigation into the sobriety of Sitze revealed that he was driving on a public roadway under levels of intoxication prohibited by law involved in a motor vehicle accident resulting in death. The facts of the intoxication will not be released at this time unless stated in the charging document. Further investigation revealed that he was traveling from the Jersey County area prior to the accident."

Sitze was held pending charges as of Friday, November 6, 2020. A probable cause bond was set at $200,000 by the Honorable Judge Janet Heflin set on Saturday, November 7, 2020. Sitze has since posted a bond ($20,000.00) and was released on November 7, 2020. The facts of the case were presented to the Madison County States Attorney’s Office on November 9, 2020.

The case remains an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents.

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

