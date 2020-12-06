The donation is presented by Phillip Stephens, post chaplain to Nagen Kidd, director of special projects USO Missouri.

EAST ALTON - The East Alton Legion Post 794 recently made a generous $2,000 donation to WheatonUSO Missouri to aid in the "exodus" during the holidays.

The USO at Lambert airport provides a safe and comfortable haven for military members as they transit the airport.

"Everything is provided at no cost to the guests," Phillip Stephens, the East Alton Legion Post 794 chaplain, said. "There is food, a quiet room, gaming, etc. East Alton American Legion is proud to support this very worthy organization. USO Missouri is not provided support from the national USO organization."

