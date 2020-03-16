EAST ALTON - Due to the state mandate & rules set forth, that is out of our control, dealing with COVID-19, we will be closing at the end of the day today (3/16) through March 30th. All programs & contracted ice are NOT canceled but will be postponed until March 30th. Please bear with us as we reschedule and accommodate everyone.

While we are closed to the public, we will be taking advantage of the “downtime” to repaint the ice, deep, clean, and fix things up that is needed.

If you need to reach us, please message, email, or call.



Larry Thatcher: icehky5@charter.net or 618-444-1112

Katie McKeon: krhsk8@gmail.com or 618-802-0175

Paula Thatcher: eaicearena_paula@charter.net or 618-802-0020



*The Skater’s Edge Pro Shop will remain open during this time. Please contact Paula for all your equipment needs*

Your health and safety are of the utmost importance to us and we appreciate your understanding.

