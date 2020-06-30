EAST ALTON - East Alton had several flooded streets during a downpour of rain Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said a flash flood watch remains in effect for much of the area through Wednesday morning. Alton has recorded 1.24 inches of rain Tuesday.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional rainfall of 1-3 inches with heavier amounts in some areas is expected, the National Weather Service said.

Flash flooding is likely, especially in smaller creeks and streams. Rises on larger streams and rivers will also be possible.

Roxana Police said at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday afternoon that Old Edwardsville Road from West Third Street to Rohm in Roxana, north and sound bound lanes, were temporarily closed due to standing water. All side roads are closed leading to Old Edwardsville Road. This is due to the water and roads flooding from the heavy rains, Roxana Police said.

Quincy has recorded 6.5 inches of rain today, which will be coming downstream as the weekend comes.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: