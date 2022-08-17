EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department and the Village of East Alton have recognized Lieutenant Andrew Mortland and Engineer Jeremey Diveley for their outstanding work in securing three grants in a year’s time. The three grants totaled $75,970.90.

"Because of their due diligence on and off duty these two men were able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in the history of the department," East Alton Fire Chief Tim Quigley said. "To put in perspective, most departments have a chief officer working on grants as part of their job. These two men realize that being a small department they have to go above and beyond what is expected of them to help the department function. Thank you for what you have accomplished."

These are the grants:

Office of the State Fire marshal Small Equipment Grant $25,367.25

Commercial Extractor ( PPE/ Turnout Gear Washer )

Seven (7) sets of Firefighting Protective Gear.

Illinois Department of Public Health EMS Assistance Grant $723.65

EMS Medical Equipment bag

I-gel supraglottic airway devices

SAM Splints

Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Grant $49,880.00

Utility Vehicle

"As the Fire Chief, I am very proud of the dedication that Lieutenant Mortland and Engineer Diveley have given to the East Alton Fire Department," Chief Quigley said.

