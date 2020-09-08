EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department was dispatched to a kitchen fire Tuesday night in the 600 block of Broadway.

A passerby called 911 after they saw a fire in the window of the home. When firefighters arrived they located a small fire on the kitchen stove and were able to extinguish it without much damage.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

