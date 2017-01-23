EAST ALTON - The East Alton Fire Department received a new Rescue/Pumper last week.

The new Rescue/Pumper manufactured by Ferrara Fire Apparatus, Inc., arrived on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017.

East Alton Fire Chief Rodney B. Palmer said the new apparatus is a full custom build, built to East Alton Fire Department’s specifications and will fulfill the needs of the department for years to come.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The new apparatus features a 1,500 gallon per minute pump, carries 750 gallons of water, 20 gallons of Class B foam, and compartments special built to hold a full assortment of tools and equipment needed for fighting fires and rescue incidents," he said.

East Alton Fire Department’s fleet currently consists of a Fire Chief’s vehicle, a 1989 75’ aerial apparatus, a 1997 pumper, and a 2003 light duty rescue unit. The Fire Department will be combining the current pumper and rescue unit into one unit, the new Rescue/Pumper.

"Combining the two trucks into one will increase safety by having two fire fighters in the same unit instead of one fire fighter in each unit," Palmer said. "Combining the units should also cut down on vehicle maintenance and fuel costs."

The 1997 pumper will be put into reserve status and the light duty rescue unit will be sold.

More like this: