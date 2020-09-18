EAST ALTON - This year will be a little different for the East Alton Fire Department's Nearly World-Famous Pulled Pork BBQ stand.

Since COVID-19 canceled the East Alton Soap Box Derby, the East Alton Fire Department had to think of another way to sell their pulled pork. They have been doing pulled pork at the Soap Box Derby for many years.

So Saturday at the firehouse at 209 North Shamrock they will have there first-ever firehouse drive-thru event.

Those wishing to attend will enter on North Pence in East Alton and go through the parking lot which is between City Hall and the Police and Fire Station to pick up your BBQ and exit on Shamrock.

The BBQ stand will open at 10:30 a.m. and close when they sell out.

This is an annual fundraiser that allows them to give back to the community throughout the year. The cost will be $8 and patrons will get a 16-ounce container of the pulled pork.

“This year has been challenging for everyone. However, we still want to see you from a safe distance and keep the tradition of serving you the best-pulled pork in the area!”

