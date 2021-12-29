EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department Chief Tim Quigley has always been one who has approached his first responder role with vigor and he has added some new members to the team with what he describes as "strong enthusiasm."

Chief Quigley has announced that effective Dec. 21, 2021, three new firefighters have been appointed to the department after some departures. Quigley said the firefighters will fill two full-time vacancies and East Alton will add one paid-on-call firefighter.

The East Alton Fire Department is performing driver training and village familiarization with its two newest career firefighters, Probationary Engineers Kellin Roettgers and Tyler Gray.

Article continues after sponsor message

The addition of Probationary Firefighter Jonathan Wickenhauser brings the East Alton Fire Department's current paid-on-call roster to five members.

"We needed two firefighters right away after departures," he said. "One of them is 21 and is interested and eager. He is also an Army Reservist, which shows he wants to have a life of service. The second person is an experienced firefighter with a lot of certificates."

Roettgers will be attending the fire academy for 10 weeks before he returns for duty and Gray will be put on a truck as soon as he completes orientation and is ready to go on a shift, the chief said.

Wickenhauser will be a paid-on-call firefighter for Eat Alton and is tops of the department's hiring list for the future, Quigley said.

More like this: