EAST ALTON - East Alton Fire Department and other agencies responded to a structure fire at Gravemann Photography 626 Lewis and Clark Boulevard around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived on the scene they indicated that it was a shed on fire next to the building in the back of the business. When fire officials arrived they said they had heavy fire throughout the structure.

East Alton called for a Box Alarm which brought Roxana and Wood River to the scene.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control fast and were able to stop the fire from spreading to the main building.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time. No injures were reported.

