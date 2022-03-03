EAST ALTON - The East Alton 13 School District Board of Education has appointed Mario D. Sherrell as the district’s next Superintendent of Schools. Mr. Sherrell, currently the Executive Director of Educational Improvement for the Mascoutah School District will begin his tenure with East Alton on July 1, 2022.

The Board of Education retained the Illinois Association of School Boards to lead a nationwide search for the next superintendent. The Board, assisted by the Association, conducted a thorough vetting process which included stakeholder input and interviews by the staff, community, administration, and all Board of Education members. At the conclusion of its process, the Board unanimously (7-0) approved Mr. Sherrell.

Kim Handler, school board president, had the following to say about Mario: “Our district is thrilled to welcome Mario Sherrell. We believe his experience, education, and passion make him the perfect fit for EASD13. We look forward to his leadership.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Sherrell was formally educated, here, in Madison County. He is a graduate of Madison High School and received most of his secondary tutelage in the neighboring Alton School District. Currently, he holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry, Master’s in Educational Leadership, and will soon have an earned Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies from the University of Kansas. He is a licensed teacher, principal, and superintendent.

As an experienced educator, Mr. Sherrell brings a wealth of knowledge to East Alton that will assist him in leading the district as its Chief Executive Officer. He has been a classroom teacher, department chair, coach, teacher of the year, and, for more than 10 years, a building and district-level administrator. He is a strong and experienced administrator in teaching and learning, creating effective systems for organizations and school improvement.

“I am truly humbled and excited to partner with the East Alton 13 community to build upon the phenomenal things that already make the district a great place to live, attend school, and work; I look forward to co-laboring with stakeholders to take our district to the next level! Together, we are going to do great things for our students” is what Mr. Sherrell shared regarding his appointment as Superintendent of Schools.

More like this: