EDWARDSVILLE - Early Voting began on February 8, 2018, at the Edwardsville County Clerk’s Office, 157 N. Main Street, Edwardsville, IL, and will continue on February 12-16, 19-23, 26-28 and March 1-2 from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Beginning on March 8, early voting will be available at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville in the Morris University Center Willow Room, 6 Hairpin Drive, Edwardsville, IL; on March 8-9 from noon-5:00 p.m.; and on March 12-16 from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.

