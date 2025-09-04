ALTON - The Alton Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a woman early Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025, on Tara Avenue.

At approximately 4:12 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2025, officers responded to multiple calls reporting shots fired in the 300 block of Tara Avenue in Alton. Alton Police said upon arrival, they found a female victim who had been struck by gunfire inside her residence.

Emergency medical personnel from the Alton Fire Department provided care and transported her to a hospital in the St. Louis area. She has since been discharged.

Officers secured the scene and collected several items of evidentiary value. Detectives from the Alton Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigators from the Illinois State Police assisted with the investigation.

Preliminary findings indicate the victim was not the intended target, and investigators believe the individuals involved were familiar with one another.

Alton Police said the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Alton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 618-463-3505, extension 634.

