SANDUSKY, IL - An early morning crash on Illinois Route 127 north of Trinity Road resulted in a 19-year-old woman, Velencia Holloway, being transported from the scene with life threatening injuries, according to the Illinois State Police.

A silver 2010 Scion, driven by Holloway, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 127 north of Trinity Road. An eyewitness indicated the Scion left the roadway to the right, struck a culvert and went airborne. The vehicle rolled, ejecting the driver and infant passenger. The driver was transported by EMS with life-threatening injuries. The infant was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Alexander County Coroner.

Neither the driver or the infant were restrained, the release stated. Both victims were from Tamms, IL. The crash is currently under investigation.

