OSF PromptCare - Godfrey will be closing early today, Dec. 16, due to the inclement weather. The office will close at 4:30 p.m.

For virtual urgent care, visit osfoncall.org.

Schnucks to Close Stores Early Tonight

"In consideration of the safety of our teammates and our customers, ALL METRO ST. LOUIS SCHNUCKS STORES WILL CLOSE TONIGHT AT 8:00 P.M.

Affected stores will re-open on Tuesday, December 17 at 6:00 a.m. or their normal time, whichever is later." - Schnucks Stores said.

"We urge everyone to use extreme caution when traveling in this inclement weather," Schnucks said.

Dierbergs to Close Stores Early

"For the safety of our associates, all Dierbergs locations will be closing today, Monday, 12/16 at 7:00 p.m., due to inclement weather and poor road conditions. We will open again on Tuesday for normal business hours. Stay safe out there!" - Dierbergs said.

Blue Ice Creamery Closes Early

Blue Ice Creamery in East Alton closed early today because of the weather.

