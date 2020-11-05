ALTON - An Alton resident - Jacquis Lovett - received what he might view as an early Christmas present when he was surprised recently with a $2,500 Resiliency Scholarship to Western Governors University.

The scholarship is designed to assist students with the unforeseen financial struggles presented by the COVID-19 Pandemic and allow them to continue their course of study.

Lovett (left), an IT service desk analyst for Rabobank, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Cybersecurity and Information Assurance from WGU. He was virtually presented with the scholarship on October 13 by WGU Strategic Partnerships Manager Patrick Devanney (right).

Jacquis is a 2014 Alton High School graduate. He said he hopes to ultimately get a college degree and be a cyber-security and information assurance graduate.

Jacquis was extraordinarily excited to receive the scholarship, especially during the difficult COVID-19 Pandemic times.

"I was surprised," he said. "I got on the call that it was supposed to be for a scholarship interview but they surprised me and said I got the scholarship. I am really thankful for them choosing me to help out with tuition and fees to get through college."

Article continues after sponsor message

Jacquis is extremely interested in cyber-security work for the future and believes he can make a difference in society and the world.

"I hope to graduate and start off as a cyber-security analyst and hopefully move up in the company," he said. "I would like to work on cyber vulnerabilities within a company and be a part of their defense team, that is my vision."

Presently, Jacquis is working at Rabobank in Chesterfield, MO., and he said he is blessed for his job and has been able to work through the entire pandemic.

"It has been a dream of mine to get a solid education with a reputable company and brighten my future," he said. "The scholarship will help me be successful and impact my life tremendously. I was shocked and completely off guard and surprised."

The Alton man attended Lewis and Clark Community College and said he was also "very appreciative" of their scholarships that helped him with his fees.

The rock of Jacquis' support has been his mom and dad Karen and James. "My parents have always had my back and been my support system as has my entire family," he said.

Western Governors University is based out of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Jacquis said it is all on-line learning.

With a smile as big as could be, Jacquis concluded: "This is one of the best things that has happened to me in the entire COVID-19 Pandemic. I am so thankful."

More like this: