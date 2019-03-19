Early Bird Registration is Underway at Lewis and Clark Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Seniors from district high schools take part in Early Bird Registration at Lewis and Clark Community College each spring. Each half-day event typically involves a tour of campus, meetings with advisors, new student orientation and information on L&C student life, then culminates in a free lunch. Students also receive a free L&C T-shirt for participating. Hundreds of students register through Early Bird registration events February through April each year. For more information, contact (618) 468-2222. Article continues after sponsor message Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending