ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Young, high-growth companies seeking to present their cases to prospective investors at the 2018 InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum can take advantage of the early applications period that lasts a month.

The 19th annual InvestMidwest Venture Capital Forum will be in St. Louis on March 28-29, 2018, and applications from high-growth companies from throughout the Midwest that would like to present their businesses to investors at the upcoming spring event will be accepted through the early application period that concludes Friday, November 10, one month hence, said Christine Walsh, InvestMidwest Executive Director.

“Companies that apply should be fast-growth companies seeking substantial investment,” Ms. Walsh said. “These applications should be from entrepreneurs of fast-track companies in need of at least $1 million to push those companies forward in a dynamic drive to the next level.”

InvestMidwest, which annually attracts upwards of 300 attendees, in 2018 will be at The Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark. The forum showcases some of the best, top-caliber, young, high-growth businesses in the Midwest. The upcoming 2018 InvestMidwest will include three separate industry tracks presenting simultaneously: a life sciences track, an information technology track, and an agriculture/food/bioenergy track. Presentations from up to 45 emerging businesses will top out at eight minutes in length each.

In addition to industry track venues for formal presentations, the forum also provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet privately with attending venture capitalists, corporate investors, private investors, and business, financial and legal professionals.

Companies applying to present at InvestMidwest by the early deadline realize substantive benefits, Ms. Walsh said.

“It has become apparent over the years that an early application has the opportunity to receive deeper consideration,” she said. “If the selection committee members have questions, early applicants have time to clarify and strengthen their cases. That can make the difference in the committee’s decision regarding a company being invited to present at InvestMidwest.”

But, she added, businesses that can’t meet the early application deadline still have ample time to apply, and there would be no penalties for not applying during the early application period.

“The final deadline, which this season is January 12, 2018, still allows entrepreneurs a chance to be selected,” she said, “so companies that can’t meet the early application deadline still can apply up to the final deadline.”

A panel comprised of individual investors, venture capitalists, corporate and business executives and business advisors selects the companies that qualify and are invited to present at InvestMidwest from the pool of applications received.

“We have very impressive, promising young companies that present at InvestMidwest,” Ms. Walsh said. “The venture capital community and investors have been very satisfied with the quality of the companies they see at InvestMidwest. Consequently, we have enjoyed pretty consistent attendance every year.”

Companies that presented at InvestMidwest’s previous 18 events have raised well over $1 billion in equity investment, with the venture capital forum being held alternative years in St. Louis, Mo., and the Kansas City, Mo., area.

“We are fortunate that we regularly attract some of the Midwest region’s best fast-growth companies and a great group of investors,” said Ms. Walsh. “Our 2017 event in Kansas City attracted about 350 attendees, and we expect our 2018 event in St. Louis to see a comparable turnout.”

For more information, visit www.investmidwestforum.com. Interested entrepreneurs are invited to complete an online application at the same website.

