WOOD RIVER – Jordan Ealey had three hits and two RBIs, while Ellie Beachum struck out nine in throwing a complete game inside the circle as East Alton-Wood River ran its softball record to 2—1, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth to defeat Hillsboro 7-6 in a softball game played Thursday at EAWR High.

The Hilltoppers had gone ahead 6-5 with three runs in the sixth, but the Oilers rallied with their two runs in the home half to pull out the win.

Hillsboro scored twice in the top of the second to take the early lead, but EAWR scored three times in the bottom of the third to go up 3-2. The teams traded runs in the fourth, and the Oilers plated another run in the fifth to take a 5-3 lead. Hillsboro hit EAWR with their three-run sixth to go up, but the Oilers responded with the tying and winning run in the bottom of the sixth to win 7-6.

To go along with Ealey’s three hits and two RBIs, Olivia Sheets had two hits and an RBI of EAWR, while both Beachum and Averi Gilliam each had two hits, Haley Pratt had a hit and drove in two runs, and both Camey Adams and Lily Tretter both had a hit. Beachum went all the way inside the circle, fanning nine and walking only one.

The Hilltoppers are now 1-1, while the Oilers go to 2-1, and next play at Greenfield-Northwestern on Tuesday, host Waterloo on March 28, and play at Cahokia on March 31. All games start at 4:30 p.m.

