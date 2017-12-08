BETHALTO - The Civic Memorial Eagles played a tight match-up against the Jersey Panthers Friday night, keeping the score close until the last few seconds when the Eagles sealed the game, 45-43.

The Panthers took an early lead in the first quarter sinking four 3s with two coming from Kurt Hall and one from Blake Wittman and Tucker Shalley each, for a two-point lead at the end of the first quarter, 16-14.

It was a close contest with things tied up 33-33 with four minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Caden Clark hit a layup and got sent to the foul line, giving the Eagles the chance to steal a four point lead.

With only a minute left in the game Hall hit another 3-pointer to put the Panthers in a position to steal the game but setting up Clark for another free throw opportunity gave the Eagles the win, 45-43.

Jersey head coach Stote Reeder said the Panthers played hard all the way through but couldn't get passed the Eagles defense in the second half.

"We were ready for this game, we were prepared," Reeder said. "We played really hard, we always do, it's just what our guys do."

Friday night's win put the Eagles at 4-2 for the season as they get ready to hit the road to Mascoutah Tuesday, December 12.

JaQuan Adams led the game in scoring with 18-points and 10 rebounds while Caden Clark had 14-points and seven rebounds for the Eagles.

Kurt Hall had 15 game points for the Panthers with three 3s and Blake Wittman had 10-points going three-for-four at the line.

