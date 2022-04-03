BETHALTO – After five straight loses to open the season for the Civic Memorial High School baseball team, they’ve turned things around and went on a three-game win streak. Saturday April 2, the Eagles took down Marquette Catholic by a score of 9-6.

Marquette came right out the gate firing. They took a 4-0 lead in the first with a four-hit inning and a couple walks. Junior Sam Buckley was on the mound for CM and the Explorers made him work to get out of the inning. He struck out Will Fahnestock to end the inning but made 34 pitches. Buckley ended his day after three innings allowing five hits and picking up two K’s.

The Eagles put one on the board in the first inning when senior Miguel Gonzalez hit an RBI single to make it a 4-1 ball game.

Not a lot happened in innings two and three, but the teams exchanged runs in the fourth. It was 5-2 heading into the fifth.

Freshman Kannon Kamp singled to kick things off for Marquette in the sixth and Senior Owen Williams recorded a hit to score Kamp and make it 6-2. That was the last scoring play for the Explorers.

Then came the bottom of the sixth.

Marquette’s ace, senior Logan Sternickle, had exceeded his pitch count and was taken out of the game after throwing five innings and six strikeouts. So, in came senior Caleb Gardner. He only faced one batter after he walked Gonzalez. In came another new pitcher for Marquette, this time junior Broc Brown.

Brown’s first batter was senior Braden Arview whom he walked. Brown was in a bad situation with runners on second and third and only one out.

Brown threw a wild pitch allowing Gonzalez to score and make it 6-3. He threw another WP to the next batter and Arview scored to make it 6-4. That would end the day for Brown.

In came Marquette’s final pitcher of the game senior Colton Roswell. He walked his first batter and found himself with the bases loaded with still only one out.

Up to the plate stepped junior Bryer Arview. His RBI single scored two runs to tie the game at 6-6. Then came senior Luke Parmentier. He tripled scoring two go-ahead runs to take the lead for the first time in the game at 8-6. Just for good measure, senior Nick Brousseau singled to score another run and make it the final 9-6.

“I’m excited for the kids. They fought hard,” CM head coach Nick Smith said postgame.

Marquette tried to battle back in the seventh, but the Eagles ended up completing the comeback for their third win in a row.

“I kind of like where we’re going, but we still have some things to clean up. We just have to keep working every day,” Smith added.

The Eagles will be back in action on Monday, April 4 when they travel to Collinsville. That contest starts at 4:30 p.m. The Explorers will look to bounce back on Monday at 4:30 p.m. at Bunker Hill.

