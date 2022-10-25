CLASS 2A AT HIGHLAND

In the Class 2A Highland regional at Fireman’s Park in Alhambra, both CM and Triad had two runners place in the top ten as the Eagles and Knights’ teams both advanced to the sectional.

Marion was the team champion with 48 points, with the Eagles coming in second at 79 points, Waterloo was third at 101 points, the host Bulldogs and Knights tied for fourth with 110 points each and Carbondale took the sixth and final team berth with 120 points. Mascoutah was seventh at 132 points, Herrin was eighth at 183 points, Jersey came in ninth at 253 and East St. Louis was 10th with 260 points. Cahokia and Centralia also had runners competing, but didn’t have enough for a team score.

Dylon Nalley of Marion was the individual winner with a time of 14:35.3, while Collman was second at 15:32,8, Mekye Lomax of the Wildcats was third at 15:43.7, Joe Schwartz of Waterloo was fourth at 15:45.4, Triad’s Drew Twyman came in fifth at 15:46.1, Marion’s Sean Hudspath was sixth at 15:47.2, teammate Benja Stone came in seventh at 15:58.3, Andrew Pace of the Knights was eighth at 16:05.8, CM’s D.J. Dutton was ninth at 16:21.8 and Mascoutah’s Leo Cozzi rounded out the top ten, winning the first individual berth at 16:29.5.

To go along with Cozzi, Zion Wilkins of Carbondale went through with a time of 16:36.6, Griffin Williams of the Panthers advanced with a time of 16:45.5, Andrew Latham of the Indians went through at 16:48.8 and the Terriers’ Lucas Ratcliff claimed the last individual berth with a time of 16:57.9.

In addition to Collman and Dutton, CM had Justice Eldridge in at 16:47.4, with Lucas Naugle having a time of 16:54.4, Jacob Cranford was in at 17:23.6, Tullio Zampieri was in at 18:09.1 and Joshua Cranford was in at 18:36.1.

Dallas Mancinas was the top runner for the Bulldogs, coming in at 16:33.9, with Avery Brock having a time of 16:47.1, Ethan Smith came in at 16:58.9, Christian Knobloch had a time of 17:06.0, Mason Steinbeck was next at 17:27.8, Cole Basden was home at 17:46.2 and Adlin Roach was clocked in 19:05.1.

In addition to Twyman and Pace’s times, the Knights had Ben Winslow in at 17:32.2, Sam Kuckuck came in at 17:19,9, Dalton Mersinger was timed in 17:39.5, Jacob Metcalf’s time was 18:11.7 and Dillon Henderson was home at 19:02,6.

Along with Williams’ qualifying time, the Panthers saw Logan Wade in at 18:14.8, Kris Turnbaugh was in at 19:21.3, Drake Wilson was in at 20:43,3, Ethan Edwards had a time of 24;05.3 and Perrin McCoy was in at 24:15.5.

Darius Ivy led the Flyers with a time of 16:59.9, Timothy Cross was in at 18:55.2, Devonte Ellard had a time of 19:10.9, Demarlynn Taylor was in at 19:24.7, Cortez Sanders was in at 19:45.3, Ladarius Estes was clocked in 20:19.1 and Demarcus Coleman had a time of 21:43.5.

The top six teams and five qualifying individuals go through to next week’s sectional meet at Chatham Glenwood.

Meiser Shines In Girls Regional

In the Highland regional, which was run at Fireman’s Park in Alhambra, Meiser won her long-awaited regional title, while the Eagles qualified as a team in sixth, with Triad taking the second spot.

The team title went to Waterloo with 33 points, with the Knights coming in second at 70 points, the host Bulldogs were third at 106 points, Centralia was fourth at 125 points, Mascoutah came in fifth with 149 points and the Eagles go the sixth and final team berth with 167 points. Seventh place went to Herrin with 211 points, Carbondale was eighth with 213 points, Jersey came in ninth with 219 points, 10th place went to Marion with 237 points and East St. Louis was 11th with 242 points, Also having runners in the field was Cahokia, but the Comanches didn’t have a team score.

Meiser’s winning time was 18:04.9, with Waterloo’s Cameron Crump second at 18:53.5, teammate Angelynn Kanyuck was third at 19:02.6, fourth place went to Herrin’s Ellary Blakey, who won the first individual berth at 19:13.6, fifth place went to Waterloo’s Danielle Mudd at 19:30.7, teammate Ava Rau was sixth at 19:42.9, seventh place went to Kara Odum of Marion, the second individual qualifier at 19:57.4, Kennedy Bowman of the Knights was eighth at 20:15.4, teammate Blaire Cunningham came in ninth at 20:18.5 and Highland’s Peyton Frey rounded out the top ten with a time of 20:22.6.

The third individual qualifier was Eislee Moore of Carbondale, who was in at 21:12.3, the fourth individual to qualify was Piper Price of Herrin at 21:57.9 and the fifth and final qualifier for next week’s sectional was Jersey’s Taylor Woodring, who came in at 22:14.1.

In addition to Bowman and Cunningham, the Knights saw Morgan Mason in at 20:31.3, Chloe Gough had a time of 20:56.5, Kailey Peterson was in at 21:25.3, Amanda Bagwell’s time was 21:54,8 and Alivia Phillips was home at 22:05.2.

To go along with Frey’s time, Highland saw Maddie Dortch come in at 20:52.4, Ava McPherson had a time of 21:30.8, Vivian Marron was home at 21:32.6, Elley Segar had a time of 22:07.7, Tarryn Keeney was home at 22:24.8 and Maddie Molitor was in at 23:03.5.

In addition to Meiser’s championship time, the Eagles saw Alyssa Mann in at 20:28.4, Shelby Quick had a time of 22:16.9, Taylor Brooks was in at 23:57.4 and Isabel Mims’ time was 35:28.1.

Woodring’s time led the Panthers, with Abby Fraley coming in at 22:57.9, Chloe Kallal had a time of 23:09.9, Peyton Finks Finkes was timed at 23:37.3, Reese Lorton had a time of 23:55.4, Ali Brooks came home at 24:20.9 and Belle Peterbaugh came in at 25:52.3.

East St. Louis’ leading runner was Geriyah Simmons, whose time was 22:25.7, with Di’Nijah Griggs coming in at 2246.2, Je’Tira Taylor was in at 23:46.3, Skyler Wood’s time was 24:15.0, Bailey Graham had a time of 28:36.8, Pea’Ton Walker was clocked in 29:14.7 and Deleonna Gillespie was in at 31:41.8.

The team and individual qualifiers will run in the Chatham Glenwood sectional next Saturday.

