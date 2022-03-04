NORMAL – The Civic Memorial girls basketball team was defeated in the Class 3A State Semifinals by the Carmel Catholic High School Corsairs by a score of 51-24.

The Eagles pick up only their fifth loss of the season and miss out on the State Championship game. They will however play again tonight (March 4) in the third-place game against the Morton High School Potters at 7 p.m.

The Potters were defeated by the Nazareth Academy Roadrunners 55-24 in their semifinal matchup.

This will be the final game for four CM seniors: Kelbie Zupan, Madelyn Brueckner, Emily Williams and Claire Christeson.

After the loss, Zupan mentioned that her team still needs to hold their heads high. Regardless of what happens next, third or fourth place at state is still a great accomplishment.

This is the first time in school history that CM sends its girls basketball team all the way to state. It’s still been a terrific season and they have one more game to prove it.

