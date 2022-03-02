BETHALTO – The Civic Memorial girls basketball team defeated the Mahomet-Seymour High School Bulldogs by a score of 53-48 in the class 3A Super Sectional hosted at Highland High School back on Monday night. With the win, CM's girls advance to their first-ever state appearance.

They will take on the Carmel High School Corsairs in the State Semifinals. Carmel High beat Sycamore 49-37 in their respected Super Sectional and have a record of 26-7. That game is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, March 4 at Redbird Arena in Normal.

If they win that game, they will play in the State Finals at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday. If they do not win, they will play in the third-place game at 7 p.m. Friday.

So, either way, the Eagles will at least play two more games this weekend.

“I think tomorrow we’re going to catch our breath, and then we’ll get ready on Wednesday and have a really good practice. We’ll head up there probably Wednesday afternoon,” CM head coach Mike Arbuthnot said after the win.

Senior Claire Christeson won’t be on the court during the games due to injury, but she’s still excited.

“I’m just looking forward to being there and encouraging my teammates, the underclassmen, and my senior girls. Try to do the best job that I can.”

Junior Olivia Durbin has scored 115 points in just five postseason games, averaging out to 23 points per game. She and senior Kelbie Zupan have really been the dynamic duo for CM down the stretch.

Arbuthnot has said in the past that the whole team has really come together this season, and they are looking to end it on the highest of highs with a State Championship.

Redbird Arena at Illinois State University will play host to all class 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A girls basketball State Semifinal and Championship games starting Thursday morning and going until Saturday night.

