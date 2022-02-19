CHAMPAIGN-URBANA - Civic Memorial advanced five wrestlers into the final day, while Edwardsville and East Alton-Wood River put two wrestlers each into the final rounds of the IHSA boys state wrestling tournament on day two of the event Friday at State Farm Center on the University of Illinois campus in Champaign-Urbana.

Here's a look at how each of the wrestlers fared on Friday.

Alton's lone representative, DeOntae Forest, was eliminated in the first round of the wrestlebacks at 132 pounds of Class 3A, losing to Maddox Khalimsky of Palatine Fremd 8-6. Meanwhile in Class 2A, CM's Bradley Ruckman went through to the final day at 106 pounds, defeating Payton Ramsey of Crystal Lake Central 14-4 and Gavin Hanrahan of Antioch 5-3 in the first two rounds of the consolation bracket. Joey Biciocchi at 132 pounds advanced with wins over Joe Loranger of Oak Forest by technical superiority 15-0 at 5:46 and a pin of Jacob Redington of Freeport at 5:59. Bryce Griffin at 138 pounds won his first match of the day over Caleb Nobling of Antioch by fall at 3:56, but was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket, losing to Aoci Bernard of Rock Island 8-4. Ben Skaggs at 145 pounds was also eliminated, losing his match to Connor Nelligan of Chicago Brother Rice Catholic 14-4, while Abe Wojcikiwicz won his quarterfinal over Nathan Kim of Burlington Central 8-1, but lost the semifinal bout to Tom Bennett of Brother Rice 3-2. Colton Carlisle won his only 182 pound match of the day, defeating Steven Marquez of Rock Island 3-0, while Logan Cooper was eliminated in the 285 pound division by Andy Burburjia of Crystal Lake South 3-2.

Carlinville's Jake Schwartz, wrestling at 145 pounds in Class 1A, won his first consolation bout by fall over Emmett Emmons of Dwight at 3:19, but lost in the second round to Dakota's Tyler Simmer in sudden death overtime 6-4. Collinsville's Austin Stewart, wrestling at 170 pounds in Class 3A, advanced to the final day with a pair of wins in the consolation bracket, pinning Cooper Schodrof of LaGrange Lyons at 3:44, then defeating Nick Matubas of Villa Park Willowbrook 7-6.

East St. Louis' Cody Powell, going at 152 pounds in Class 2A, lost in the quarterfinal bout to David Mayora of Lombard Montini Catholic by fall at 2:40, then was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket by Stamos Tsakins of Deerfield 3-2.

Both the Granite City wrestlers were eliminated in the first round of the Class 3A wrestlebacks, with Brenday Rayl losing to Anthony Lopez of Berwyn-Cicero Morton at 113 pounds 13-1, while Dylan Boyd was pinned in his 132 pound match by Joe McDermott of Bolingbrook at 4:00. Ben Mitchell of Highland, who wrestled at 160 pounds in Class 2A, was eliminated by Eddie Ferree of Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge 7-2, while Braden Johnson, wrestling for Roxana at 152 pounds in Class 1A, was eliminated by Zack Finch of Coal City by fall at 3:31.

For Triad in Class 2A, Colby Crouch advanced to the 120 pound final with a pin of Edgar Albino of Antioch at 1:28, while Chase Hall was eliminated at 138 pounds by Collin Reif of Jacksonville 3-2 and Jordan Clines was eliminated at 182 pounds by Colin Ashley of Brother Rice 11-8. EAWR, wrestling in Class 1A, saw Aaron Niemeyer in the 113 pound division, pin Sophie Bowers of Vandalia at 1:15 in the second round of the consolation bracket, while Jason Shaw, in the 126 pound division, win by fall in the second round of the wrestlebacks over Grason Johnson of Yorkville Christian at 23 seconds and Drake Champlin was eliminated at 220 pounds by Evan Antonio of Colfax Ridgeview 10-0.

The final day of the tournament takes place Saturday, with the finals of the wrestlebacks, followed by the Grand March of the finalists and the championship bouts of all three classes Saturday afternoon.

