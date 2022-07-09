EDWARDSVILLE - Paul Abert has played a monumental role in the development of the Edwardsville Arts Center (EAC) and will be honored as the 2022 Patron of the Arts Recipient at a celebration at The Ink House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 14.

The Ink House is located at 117 N. 2nd St., Edwardsville. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar are included.

Edwardsville Arts Center Executive Director Melissa McDonough-Borden said Paul spent 10 years on the EAC Board during "a great transition of activity."

"He helped implement the EHS facility agreement between District #7 school board and the EAC," she said. "This arrangement has provided EAC a space for growth and development for the past 11 years.

"Additionally, while Paul was on the board, EAC decided to start the Edwardsville Art Fair to help support community events for our town, bring EAC out into the community, and provide a financial stream for supporting programs.

"Paul has made our community as a whole better with his investment of time and energy in supporting many local not-for-profits, not only the Edwardsville Arts Center. It is with great honor EAC invites the public to celebrate the Patron of the Arts awardee, Paul Abert."

To learn more, call the Edwardsville Arts Center at (618) 655-0337 or visit their website, www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com.

The Edwardsville Arts Center is a community visual arts center located in Edwardsville, Illinois featuring local, regional, and national artists in its exhibit space. Within the center, affordable, unique art pieces are also available for purchase in the gift shop. The arts center is dedicated to the community, offering regular art exhibitions and classes to enrich the area’s cultural experiences with affordable education and entertainment.

