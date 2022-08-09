EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has an upcoming exhibit set for the DeToye Student Gallery - "Out and About" Banner Contest.

The exhibit dates are now until September 9 and there is a reception in the EAC Gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

About the Exhibit:

“Still Life: Painters and Objects” is curated by Jane Barrow, retired professor of painting at SIUE. The exhibit features work by 16 incredibly talented artists from all over the country.

"In the DeToye Student Gallery, we will display banner art by all artists who submitted work for our 2022 “Out and About” Banner Contest, hosted by the Community Destination Group," Barrow said.

“Still Life: Painters and Objects” Featured Artists:

Erin Raedeke

David Ottinger

Ron Laboray

Sophie Binder

Joe Morzuch

Edmond Praybe

Bo Kim

Jason Bly

Conrad Bakker

Jean Koeller

Sara Drescher

Joseph Holsapple

Tim Liddy

Carol Stewart

Samantha Slone

Jerry Wilkerson

