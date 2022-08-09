EAC Hosts New Exhibit - "Out and About" Banner Contest
EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Arts Center has an upcoming exhibit set for the DeToye Student Gallery - "Out and About" Banner Contest.
The exhibit dates are now until September 9 and there is a reception in the EAC Gallery from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
About the Exhibit:
“Still Life: Painters and Objects” is curated by Jane Barrow, retired professor of painting at SIUE. The exhibit features work by 16 incredibly talented artists from all over the country.
"In the DeToye Student Gallery, we will display banner art by all artists who submitted work for our 2022 “Out and About” Banner Contest, hosted by the Community Destination Group," Barrow said.
“Still Life: Painters and Objects” Featured Artists:
Erin Raedeke
David Ottinger
Ron Laboray
Sophie Binder
Joe Morzuch
Edmond Praybe
Bo Kim
Jason Bly
Conrad Bakker
Jean Koeller
Sara Drescher
Joseph Holsapple
Tim Liddy
Carol Stewart
Samantha Slone
Jerry Wilkerson
For more, click here:
https://www.edwardsvilleartscenter.com/current-exhibits
