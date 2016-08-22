WOOD RIVER – Both of Dynamo Pro Wrestling's singles championships changed hands Saturday evening during the promotion's card at The Douglas Club in Wood River.

The D-1 championship was won by Shorty Biggs of the Bum Rush Brothers, who defeated his fellow Bum Rush Brother OuTtKaSt, while Dynamo's Heavyweight Championship was won for the second time by Mike Outlaw as he defeated “DirDY” Jake Dirden.

“It's going pretty good,” OuTtKaSt said about his wrestling career in an interview prior to his bout against Biggs, who faced each other in a singles bout for the first time. “I've got a hard match tonight; first time ever against my tag-team partner, so who knows what's going to happen tonight?

“We know each other so well, one of us is going to come out on top. Hopefully I can keep my belt tonight and may the better man win.”

OuTtKaSt got involved with wrestling after meeting some members of a promotion soon after he got out of high school. “I talked to them and I started training in 2000; I've been doing it for quite awhile,” OuTtKaSt said. “I do it to put a smile on all these kids' faces; seeing them out there with a smile on their faces and cheering for me, there's nothing better than that.”

The card got started with “The Primal Prodigy” Matt Kenney defeating Ric Maverick in 12:15 with a submission hold, then The Snitch scored a pin on C.J. Shine in 9:01. The Bite Club's Rocket scored a 6:42 win over Orange Lazarus before “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher pinned Makaze, who was Gallagher's one-time mentor, setting up a bout between the two on the Sept. 17 card at The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon where, should Makaze lose, he would have to unmask himself. Should Gallagher lose, he would have to have his hair cut off.

The first match following intermission pitted Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Champion Brandon “Espy” Espinosa against Jon Webb of Dynamo's tag-team champions, High Level Enterprise, in a non-title singles match, with the two battling to a time-limit draw, leading to the first of two title bouts of the evening when Biggs managed to pin OuTtKaSt in 16:05 to win the D-1 title belt from his tag-team partner.

The evening concluded with the Dynamo Heavyweight Championship on the line, with Outlaw regaining the championship with a pin in 29:05 over Dirden.

The next Dynamo card will take place Sept. 17 at The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon. For more information, visit www.dynamoprowrestling.com.

