GLEN CARBON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, July 16th, 2016. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children ages five to twelve years old are $5.

Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Heavyweight Champion “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Dynamo Pro Tag Team Champions “High Level Enterprise”, Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 Champion OuTtKaSt, Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Champion Brandon Espinosa, Mike Outlaw, “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher, C.J. Shine, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Bite Club”, “The Professionals”, Brandon Aarons, and many more. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Sports Academy venue information, you can check their website at www.thesportsacademy.net or you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580.

This event is sponsored by Slackers - Music, Movies, Games, Toys & Comics, AllState Insurance – The John Standefer Agency, Align Life Chiropractic, Computer Specialists, American Maid Cleaning Service, and Lighthouse Sounds

