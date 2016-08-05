WOOD RIVER - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, August 20th, 2016. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Douglas Club, located at 102 Whitelaw Avenue in Wood River, Illinois. Doors open at 4:30 P.M. with a bell time of 5:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 for adults. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling will feature some of the fastest rising stars in Dynamo Pro Wrestling. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes its return to Wood River, Illinois. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Douglas Club at (618) 254-2211.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action to professional wrestling fans of all ages. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Douglas Club venue information, you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Wood-River-Knights-of-Columbus-138943299648695

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

Rob Mangrum, Media Relations Director

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(618) 420-0049

This event is sponsored by Superior Contractors, Align Life Chiropractic, Slackers - Music, Movies, Games, Toys & Comics, Computer Specialists, American Maid Cleaning Service, Lighthouse Sounds, Schwegel’s, and J’s Market Grill.

