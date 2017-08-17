ST. LOUIS - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Friday, August 25.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Slackers and Aries Screen Printing, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M.

Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

Article continues after sponsor message

Fresh off of his “Riot on the River” tournament victory, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge will take on Everett Connors. The Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State Championship will be defended as the new champion Ace Hawkins defends his championship against “The Neon Icon” Justin D’ Air.

The women of Dynamo Pro Wrestling will be in action as Savanna Stone, Rahne Victoria, and Miss Monica compete in a triple threat match. And, in the main event, Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons will defend his championship against “The Millennial” Danny Adams.

Come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes it return to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

More like this: