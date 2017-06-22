GRAFTON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling, in cooperation with the Bloody Bucket and the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Friday, July 7th, 2017.

This professional wrestling event will be held at the Loading Dock Bar and Grill, located at 401 East Front Street in Grafton, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets at $10 each. Children twelve years of age and under can purchase tickets for $5 each. Advanced tickets can be purchased at The Bloody Bucket and online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/riot-on-the-river-wrestling-match-2-tickets-34828714623.

This action-packed night of professional wrestling action will feature the second round of the “Riot on the River” championship tournament as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons takes on Jon Webb and “Lights Out” Adrian Surge” takes on “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. In addition, in a return match from our last event, Rahne Victoria will face Savanna Stone. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as OuTtKaSt, “The Neon Icon” Justin D’Air, C.J. Shine, Jackal, Brandon Espinosa, “The Alternative’ Ozzie Gallagher, “The Professionals”, and Frodo “The Ghost” Meyer. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling returns to “Riot on the River” in Grafton, Illinois.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action.

For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Bloody Bucket information, you can follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/thebloodybucket. For Loading Dock Bar and Grill information, you can check out their website at www.graftonloadingdock.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/loadingdockil, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/LoadingDockIL.

