Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, November 28th, 2015. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Ready Room, located at 4195 Manchester Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Tickets are $10 each with a $2 surcharge for tickets for minors.

This action-packed night of professional will feature such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion “The King of Chaos” Ricky Cruz, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “High Level Enterprise”, Mike Outlaw, “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, Brandon Espinosa, Ozzie Gallagher, “The Bum Rush Brothers”, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Bite Club”, Evan Morris, Brandon Aarons, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes its debut at the Ready Room. To purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. Please join Dynamo Pro Wrestling as it brings the best professional wrestling to the St. Louis metropolitan area. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Ready Room venue information, you can check out their website at www.thereadyroom.com, follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/thereadyroomstl, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TheReadyRoom. For tickets, log on to www.dynamprowrestling.com or www.ticketfly.com.

For additional information regarding this event, please contact:

Jim Yount, Promoter

Dynamo Pro Wrestling

(314) 452-8868

