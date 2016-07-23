COLLINSVILLE – NatsuCon, a convention celebrating Japanese pop culture and anime, opened a weekend run at Collinsville's Gateway Convention Center Friday night – and to help mark the opening of the weekend, Dynamo Pro Wrestling had an eight-bout card at the center.

Two championships were on the line during the card, which took place before an audience that was enthusiastic about what took place inside the ring.

Several of Dynamo's top performers took part in the card; two of the promotion's championship belts, the D-I and tag-team championships, were on the line during the evening.

One of the wrestlers on the card, “The Roman Dynasty” Karim Brigante, accompanied by Miss Monica, talked about being a part of the card in an interview following his match against “The Wind of Destruction”, Makaze.

“I have seven years of wrestling (experience),' Brigante said. “I have wrestled all across the country; this is my first time here in Collinsville. This is a tough business; it's not for everyone.

“The fans here have been great; the best fans are here and they know a lot.”

The card was the second in a week for Dynamo in a week; the promotion held a card at The Sports Academy in Glen Carbon last Saturday prior to Friday night's card in Collinsville. The promotion will hold a card in Wood River Aug. 20 at the Wood River Knights of Columbus hall.

Friday's bouts began with a tag-team affair that saw The Midnight Society, Jayson Khaos and Billy McNeil (accompanied by Fantastic CJ McManus) defeat The Bite Club, Rocket and Jackal; Makaze went on to defeat Brigance in the evening's second match.

“The Cowboy” Ric Maverick defeated “The Alternative” Ozzie Gallagher in the evening's third match, Maverick getting a sleeper hold on Gallagher for the win; that was followed by Brandon Espinosa scoring a win over “This Is” Mason Conrad. Ricky Cruz, known as “The King of Chaos”, defeated “The Voodoo King” Mojo McQueen in the evening's fifth bout.

The D-I championship belt remained with Outtkast as he scored a win over “The Light Bringer' Jesus Bryce, while the promotion's tag-team belts stayed with High Level Enterprise, Jon Webb and Jack Gamble, as they defeated “The Valedictorian” Keon Option and Big Jay Knight, who was subbing for the injured Justin D'Air. The evening's Main Event saw Mike Outlaw score a win over Delirious.

For more information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, visit the promotion's page, www.dynamoprowrestling.com, and also visit Dynamo's Facebook page or Dynamo's Twitter feed, @DynamoPro, for more information on upcoming events and cards.

