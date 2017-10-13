ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to announce an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, October 28th, 2017.

This professional wrestling event, sponsored by Computer Specialists, Slackers, and Aries Screen Printing, will be held at the Concordia Turners Gymnasium, located at 6432 Gravois Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri.

Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 the day of the event. Tickets for children from five to twelve years old are $5. Tickets for children under five years old are free. Advanced tickets can be purchased at dynamoprowrestling.bigcartel.com.

In the main event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Brandon Aarons will take on “The Wind of Destruction” Makaze. After the events of our last event, the Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “Straps Down University” and “The Agents of Chaos” will compete in singles matches. Keon Option will take on Viktor von Stein and “The Neon Icon” Justin D’Air will face Xavier Shadows.

In addition, the women of Dynamo Pro Wrestling will be in action as Rahne Victoria takes on Savanna Stone. You will also see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling wrestlers such as C.J. Shine, “Lights Out” Adrian Surge, Jaden Roller, Brandon Espinosa, Jackal, and many more. Please come out and experience the best in professional wrestling as Dynamo Pro Wrestling makes it return to the Concordia Turners Gymnasium

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Concordia Turners Gymnasium venue information, you can check out their website at www.concordiaturners.org or follow them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/concordiaturners.

