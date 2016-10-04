GLEN CARBON - Dynamo Pro Wrestling is proud to present an all ages, live, professional wrestling event on Saturday, October 15th, 2016. This professional wrestling event will be held at the Sports Academy, located at 101 The Game Drive in Glen Carbon, Illinois. Doors open at 7:00 P.M. with a bell time of 8:00 P.M. Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the event. Tickets for children ages five to twelve years old are $5.

The Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 Championship will be defended at this event. At our last event, OuTtKaSt became the first two-time Dynamo Pro Wrestling D-1 champion in company history. After regaining the championship, “The Filipino Warrior” Elvis Aliaga attacked OuTtKaSt and demanded the first opportunity to challenge the new champion. OuTtKaSt immediately accepted the challenge. In addition, former multi-time Impact Wrestling Knockouts champion Angelina Love will be competing against Angelus Layne. Come out and see such Dynamo Pro Wrestling favorites such as Dynamo Pro Wrestling heavyweight champion Mike Outlaw, Dynamo Pro Wrestling tag team champions “High Level Enterprise”, Missouri Wrestling Revival Missouri State champion Brandon Espinosa, Keon Option, Justin D’Air, “The Intelligent Monster” “DirdEY” Jake Dirden, C.J. Shine, “The Bite Club”, and “The Cowboy” Ric Maverick,. For additional event information or to purchase advance tickets, log on to www.dynamoprowrestling.com or contact the Sports Academy at (618) 288-6899.

Since 2007, Dynamo Pro Wrestling has strived to bring professional wrestling fans of all ages with hard hitting, fast paced, edge of your seat professional wrestling action. For additional information on Dynamo Pro Wrestling, you can check out our website at www.dynamoprowrestling.com, follow us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dynamopro, and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/DynamoPro. For Sports Academy venue information, you can check their website at www.thesportsacademy.net or you can follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Sports-Academy/113119765389580.

