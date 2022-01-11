KAUKAUNA, Wisc. - Dylan Gvillo finished in third place in the 138-pound division, while Jordan Johnson was sixth at 152 pounds and Evan Holderer also finished sixth at 195 pounds to highlight Edwardsville's performances in the Cheesehead Invitational wrestling tournament this past weekend in Kaukauna, Wisc., just east of Green Bay and north of Milwaukee.

The tournament attracts the top teams and talent throughout the Midwest, and is considered a very prestigious tournament in national wrestling circles. The Tigers finished 17th as a team, scoring 232.5 points, as Simley High of Inver Grove Heights, Minn. won the tournament with 642.5 points. Southeast Polk of Pleasant Hill, Ia., was second with 600 points, Millard South High of Omaha, Neb, was third with 527 points, Lockport Township of suburban Chicago was fourth with 523.5 points and Kasson-Mantorville High School of Kasson, Minn. was fifth with 505 points.

Gvillo lost his semifinal match to Chase DeBlaere of Simley 17-5, but came back in his wrestleback semifinal to defeat Xylex Abele of Casteel High of Queen Creek, Ariz. by technical superiority 18-2 at 4:17 of the bout, then won the third-place match by pinfall over Joseph Kennedy of Kasson-Mantorville at 2:38.

Johnson was pinned in the semifinals by Brett Back of Wisconsin Rapids, Wisc. at 5:22, then lost his wrestleback semifinal to Tyler Antoniak of Millard South 8-3, then fell in the fifth-place bout to Carter Martinson of Southeast Polk 5-4 to finish sixth.

Holderer lost his quarterfinal match to Soren Herzog of Simley by pinfall at 1:59, but came back in his first wrestlback bout, winning over Aiden Notling of Lockport 4-1. Holderer however lost his next match to Nathan Wenstrom of Aurora Christian, being pinned at 2:36, and in the fifth-place match, lost to Kale Hopke of Amery, Wisc. 5-4.

In the other weight classes, Levi Wilkinson was injured in his second bout against Everett Koltz of Wrightstown, Wisc., and was forced to withdraw at 106 pounds, while Blake Mink placed 17th at 120 pounds, winning his final match over Adam Whittier of Mukwanago, Wisc. by fall at 3:29. In the 126-pound division, Noah Harper also finished 17th, winning his final bout by fall at 1:35 over Noah Moltzan of Hudson, Ohio, while at 132 pounds, Nathan Hollis came in 19th place, receiving a bye in his final bout.

In the 145-pound weight class, Drew Landau finished 13th, winning his final match over Nick Anderson of Wrightstown by injury default, while at 160 pounds, Max Miller came in 15th, winning his final bout over Will Prater of Lombard Montini Catholic of Chicagoland, also by injury default. In the 170-pound division, Landon Schickendanz came in 16th, losing his final match to Simley's Brett Holzen by fall at 1:28. Nolan Rowe finished 18th at 182 pounds, dropping his final bout to Wyatt Yaeger of Hillsboro, Mo. by fall at 3:00.

In the 220-pound division, Cliff Seaman came in 17th, winning his final bout over Wrightstown's Daniel Van Eperen in overtime 6-1, and Pat Sepanski came in 14th in the 285-pound class, dropping his final bout to Ben Krueger of host school Kaukauna by fall at 4:00.

