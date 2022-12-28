GRANITE CITY - Granite City's Dylan Boyd recently won his 100th match in a dual confrontation with Alton High School. He is the 43rd wrestler in Granite City High School’s long 89-year wrestling history to achieve 100 wins.

Coach John Venne said Dylan has led the team in wins each of the past three years and is wrestling so far at 145 pounds. He is a two-time regional champion and two-time state qualifier at both the Springfield Joe Bee Memorial and Francis Howell North Tournaments. He has been ranked as high as No. 6 in his weight class in Illinois.

Dylan Boyd is a Stillwater Senior Living Male Athlete of the Month for the Warriors. He started the season with a 14-3 overall mark and appears to be one of the area’s finest wrestlers for the season.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

“Dylan is a young man who is working hard in the room and has been very helpful this year with helping out a lot of our newer wrestlers this year helping to teach them how to wrestle,” Coach Venne said.

“Dylan is planning to wrestle in college after graduation and has received interest from Millikin University, Lindenwood University, SIUE, Central Methodist University, and Missouri Baptist, but he is undecided at this time on the school he will attend next season.”

More like this: